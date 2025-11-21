Finance   ·   Refinance

Dwight Mortgage Trust Tees Up $41M Refi for Augusta Apartments 

By November 21, 2025 11:32 am
Dwight Mortgage Capital's Josh Hoffman (top) and Jonathan Pomper (bottom), and Pointe Grand Reservation Way in Augusta, Ga. PHOTOS: Courtesy Dwight Mortgage Trust

Hillpointe has hit the fairway for one of its newly completed apartment communities down the road from Augusta National Golf Club, where the famed Masters golf tournament tees up every April. 

The multifamily developer secured $41 million of bridge debt to refinance the 264-unit Pointe Grand Reservation Way in Augusta. Ga., roughly seven miles from the iconic golf course.   

Dwight Mortgage Trust provided the loan for the 2024-built property that debuted this year. The transaction, which was originated by Josh Hoffman and Jonathan Pomper, will refinance existing debt, fund an interest reserve and return equity accumulated during construction. 

Located at 255 Reservation Way, the multifamily community comprises eight four-story buildings and a community clubhouse. Community amenities include a swimming pool, business center, fitness center, firepit and picnic area, as well as electric vehicle charging stations.

Hillpointe did not immediately return a request for comment.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com

 

 

 

