Democratic Republic of Congo Buys 765 First Avenue for $33M

A mixed-use building across the street from the United Nations headquarters in Midtown East has traded hands for $33.3 million, according to city records made public Friday.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo, using the entity Perm. Mission of Dem Republic of Congo to the U.N., has purchased the five-story 765 First Avenue from the Permanent Mission of the State of Qatar, which used the entity Permanent Mission of Qatar to the United Nations, records show.

Alya Ahmed S. Al-Thani, permanent representative of the State of Qatar to the U.N., signed the deal for the seller, according to records, while it was unclear who signed for the buyer.

It’s also unclear who brokered the deal. Spokespeople for the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Permanent Mission of the State of Qatar and the U.N. did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Permanent Mission of the State of Qatar bought the building between East 43rd and East 44th streets for an undisclosed amount in December 2021, property records show. Before that, the 765 First Avenue Property Corporation purchased the property in 2006 for $13 million.

It’s unclear what the space at 765 First Avenue will be used for, but the building includes both commercial space and 32 residential units.

News of the deal comes after the U.N. consolidated all of its New York City operations on Manhattan’s East Side in June. The U.N. signed a lease for 425,190 square feet of space across 26 stories at 2 United Nations Plaza and two stories of retail at 1 United Nations Plaza, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

Those two buildings also got a major $500 million revamp in February to be updated to modern energy standards.

