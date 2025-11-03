Prologis has leased one of its logistics centers in Brooklyn to a creative design agency.

David Stark Design and Production, a full-service event design, planning and production company, has signed a lease for the entire 31,450-square-foot industrial warehouse at 280 Johnson Avenue in Bushwick, landlord Prologis announced Monday.

In addition to the warehouse, David Stark will have access to a 5,000-square-foot parking lot on the property, which will “support [the company’s] day-to-day operations and long-term growth,” according to the announcement.

“This project reflects our ongoing commitment to repositioning urban industrial properties to support our customers,” Andrew Forsyth, vice president and leasing officer for Prologis, said in a statement. “Bushwick’s creative energy, combined with excellent regional connectivity, make this an outstanding home for a world-class design firm like David Stark.”

The length of the lease and asking rent were unclear, but a report from CBRE found industrial rents in Brooklyn averaged $30.83 per square foot during the third quarter of 2025. David Stark’s current facility is 0.6 miles away at 219 36th Street near the South Brooklyn Marine Terminal, but it was not clear if the new Bushwick outpost is an expansion or a relocation.

Spaces Commercial Real Estate’s Jack Cohen brokered the deal for the tenant, while Pinnacle Realty of New York’s David Junik and Decio Baio represented the landlord. Spokespeople for David Stark and Spaces Commercial Real Estate did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Prologis’ warehouse between Bushwick Avenue and White Street was recently renovated through a “full-scale rehabilitation,” including updates focused on “modern functionality, operational efficiency and flexible layouts,” the announcement said.

“280 Johnson Avenue demonstrates the power of thoughtful redevelopment,” Junik said in a statement. “As a long-standing partner to the New York City business community, Prologis transformed this site into a modern, efficient space that David Stark Design recognized as an opportunity to elevate their business.”

News of the deal comes after Prologis reported a record 62 million square feet of lease signings and an average occupancy rate of 94.8 percent during the third quarter of 2025, as Commercial Observer previously reported. The industrial giant also reported revenue of $2.2 billion and a net income of $762.9 million during the period.

Prologis has also made leasing moves of its own recently. In August, the firm more than tripled its office space in Midtown with an expansion to 23,000 square feet at SL Green Realty’s 461 Fifth Avenue.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.