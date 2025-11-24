Investments & Sales

Capstone Equities Buys Chelsea Office Tower From GDSNY for $81M

By November 24, 2025 5:17 pm
GDSNY's Michael Kirchmann (top), Capstone Equities' Avi Kollenscher (bottom), and 322-326 Seventh Avenue.
GDSNY's Michael Kirchmann (top), Capstone Equities' Avi Kollenscher (bottom), and 322-326 Seventh Avenue. PHOTOS: Courtesy GDSNY; Courtesy Capstone Equities; Courtesy GDSNY and Corem

Capstone Equities has acquired a new office tower in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood for $80.8 million, according to city records made public Monday.

Capstone, through the entity 322 7th Ave Owner, purchased the 12-story office building at 322-326 Seventh Avenue from developer GDSNY, which used the entity W 28th Development, records show.

Avi Kollenscher, a partner at Capstone, signed the deal for the buyer, while David Roll, head of acquisitions at GDSNY, signed for the seller.

It’s unclear who brokered the deal. Spokespeople for Capstone and GDSNY did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

GDSNY bought the property on the corner of West 28th Street and Seventh Avenue for $36 million in July 2018, property records show. GDSNY and Corem completed construction on the office building — called 28&7 — in 2022, New York YIMBY reported.

The tower, which was designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, features amenities such as an outdoor terrace, bike storage, showers and changing rooms.

Current tenants at 28&7 include tech firm Ellipsis Labs, blockchain company Injective Labs, software company Antimetal and juice bar chain Joe & the Juice.

It’s unclear why GDSNY is offloading its new office development, but the developer has been busy with projects elsewhere in New York City lately.

The firm recently completed a major renovation at the Metropolitan Tower at 142 West 57th Street, which included new amenity areas, updates to the lobby and new restaurant space, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

GDSNY also recently completed the development of a 22-story office tower at 1241 Broadway in Manhattan’s NoMad neighborhood.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.

