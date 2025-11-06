Investments & Sales

Blackstone Sells South Florida Senior Facility for 75% Discount

BH Group and Gold Standard of Care acquired the 171-unit property in Aventura

By November 6, 2025 2:55 pm
reprints
BH Group's Isaac Toledano and an aerial of Aventura, Fla.
BH Group's Isaac Toledano and an aerial of Aventura, Fla. PHOTOS: Courtesy BH Group; Alex Potemkin/Getty Images

Isaac Toledano’s BH Group and Gold Standard of Care paid $12 million for an assisted living community in Aventura, Fla., Commercial Observer has learned. 

The deal represents a 75 percent discount for the seller, Blackstone, which purchased the 1.8-acre property for $48.9 million in 2017, according to property records. 

SEE ALSO: BXP Selling Reston Town Center Apartments for $240M: Report

The reason for the steep discount remains unclear. Representatives for both Blackstone and BH Group declined to comment.

Called the Sterling Aventura, the eight-story building at 2777 Northeast 183rd Street sits just east of Biscayne Boulevard. The 160,517-square-foot property, which was built in 2001, includes 171 residential units.

The recent sale includes both the facility’s real estate and its operations, said a source with knowledge of the transaction. The joint venture also nabbed an undisclosed amount of financing from New Wave Loans for the acquisition.

Blackstone had purchased the asset alongside three other senior home facilities in South Florida, paying $155 million in total, the South Florida Business Journal reported. The New York-based private equity giant sold one of the properties, the 155-unit Mangrove Bay in Jupiter, for $105 million in 2022 to Ventas, a real estate investment trust focused on health care.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com

2777 Northeast 183rd Street, Sterling Aventura, BH Group, Blackstone, Gold Standard of Care
The Lodge at Glen Cove, a senior living community in Vallejo, CA.
Residential · Investments & Sales
California

Harrison Street Acquires Six-Property Senior Housing Portfolio in CA for $200M

By Isabelle Durso
The Kolter Group's Bobby Julien (top), Carlyle Group's Harvey Schwartz (bottom), and an aerial view of North Miami and Biscayne Bay.
Land · Investments & Sales
Florida

Kolter and Carlyle Buy South Florida Project Site, Secure Financing

By Julia Echikson
JLL's Michael Mazzara (top), Ethan Stanton (center), and Brendan Maddigan (bottom), and the development site at 563 Sackett Street in Brooklyn.
Residential · Investments & Sales
New York City

Brooklyn Developer David Tabak Buys Gowanus Dev Site for $59M

By Isabelle Durso