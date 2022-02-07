Blackstone sold an assisted-living facility in Jupiter, Fla. for $30 million less than it paid for it, amid South Florida’s booming real estate market.

The financial giant paid $71.9 million in 2017 for Mangrove Bay, according to property records. This month, Ventas bought the 155-unit property for $41.2 million, a $30.7 million reduction from the 2017 sale price, per records.

The 6.52-acre retirement community is located at 110 Mangrove Bay Way, along the Intracoastal Waterway on a barrier island, widely considered a prime piece of real estate for single-family homes, hotels and condominiums.

But the property is unlikely to change uses, given its new owner. Ventas, a real estate investment trust based in Chicago, specializes in senior and health care facilities.

The deal comes as Blackstone had its best quarter — ever. In an earnings call last month, CEO and co-Founder Stephen Schwarzman said the firm “reported the most remarkable results in our history on virtually every metric.”

Propelled by real estate investments, the financial firm almost doubled its net income to $2.9 billion, during the fourth quarter of 2021, up from a year prior, according to The Real Deal.

In today’s South Florida real estate market, it’s rare for a property to trade for less than its previous sales price. Senior living however has faced a particularly challenging two years, with occupancy still below pre-pandemic levels even after beginning to rebound in 2021, combined with an industry-wide labor shortage and increased health measures.

Representatives for both the seller and buyer did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

