Benefit Street Partners Provides $72M Refi for Georgia Logistics Center

The 1 million-SF Class A logistics facility near Atlanta opened in 2023

By November 6, 2025 12:27 pm
Joe Sitt, chairman of Thor Equities, and Gordon Logistics Center in Adairsville, Ga.
Joe Sitt, chairman of Thor Equities, and Gordon Logistics Center in Adairsville, Ga. PHOTOS: Courtesy Thor Equities; Courtesy JLL

Thor Equities has secured $71.7 million to refinance Gordon Logistics Center, a 1 million-square-foot, Class A logistics facility in Adairsville, Ga., a city 61 miles northwest of Atlanta. 

Benefit Street Partners provided a two-year, floating-rate loan that carries three one-year extension options. JLLs Peter Rotchford, Bobby Norwood, David Sitt, Christopher Pratt, Hamp Gibbs and Streeter Simmons arranged the financing and announced the deal Thursday

SEE ALSO: Starwood Property Trust Refis Inwood Apartments With $161M Loan

JLL’s Norwood emphasized in a statement that the Adairsville area has benefited from its Georgia county enacting an inventory tax exemption, as well as few new industrial construction projects completed in the last two years.  

“Development has been vigorous, and tenant demand is matching it thanks to the strategic location and deep, reliable labor pool,” said Norwood.

Located at 3864 Highway 41 South East, Gordon Logistics Center opened in 2023 and sits in northwest Georgia alongside Interstate 75, the longest freight corridor in the state with connections to Atlanta and Chattanooga, Tenn. Gordon Logistics Center also offers access to the inland rail terminal known as the Appalachian Regional Port

Joe Sitt, chairman of Thor Equities, said in a statement that the U.S. Southeast continues to display ”exceptionally strong” demand for new industrial centers. 

“The refinancing of Gordon Logistics Center reflects Thor’s ongoing commitment to developing and managing high-performing assets that deliver long-term value for our partners and investors,” he added. 

Brian Pascus can be reached at bpascus@commercialobserver.com.

