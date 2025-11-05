1440 Foods Inks 14K-SF Lease at 450 Seventh Avenue

1440 Foods, alternatively known as Worldwide Sport Nutritional Supplements, has signed a six-year, 14,050-square-foot lease expansion at the Kaufman Organization-owned 450 Seventh Avenue, Commercial Observer has learned.

The healthy snack foods company will occupy partial space on the building’s 10th floor, doubling its footprint, according to a source close to the deal. 1440 Foods moved into the building one year ago.

The asking rent was not disclosed. The average asking rent for office space in Midtown Manhattan was $83.17 per square foot for the third quarter of 2025, according to CBRE data.

Newmark’s Scott Brown and Dylan Weisman represented 1440 Foods in this lease. Brown and Weisman declined Commercial Observer’s request for comment.

The Kaufman Organization was represented in-house by Sam Stein, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In addition to its New York City location, 1440 Foods also has offices in Long Island, Pennsylvania, and Indiana.

Also known as the Nelson Tower, 450 Seventh Avenue is a 46-story, Art Deco office tower located between 34th and 35th streets. The wedding cake-style building was once the tallest in the Garment District. Other tenants include web-based brokerage firm Lime Trading, talent agency Jim Carnahan Casting, and infrastructure equipment supplier SPX Technologies.

