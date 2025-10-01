When Tower Research Capital was looking for a new office to house its New York City headquarters, the global financial services company landed on the historic, Beaux-Arts building at 120 Broadway in Lower Manhattan.

But the firm couldn’t just move into the Silverstein Properties-owned building, as the three floors across the top of the tower would need extensive renovations and restorations to accommodate the company’s needs.

So work began in March of 2024, and in February of 2025 Tower Research Capital moved its New York-based employees into an office space that combines modern elegance with historic ambiance.

“We were really trying to use inspiration from this beautiful, historic space and its existing architectural elements,” said Kimberly Cornell, senior associate and interior designer with Beyer Blinder Belle. “We use the year 1919 as kind of an inflection point. That was a moment in time we felt was bridging the historic Gilded Age-slash-Art Deco, and really embracing technology. And we wanted to use that as a springboard to infuse the design elements throughout the space.”

Walking around the three floors that make up the Tower Research HQ you’ll be met with an abundance of natural light, open spaces, and painstakingly done restoration work. There are also plants everywhere, which was intentional to create a sense of calm and serenity throughout the office.

The office is broken up into four quadrants labeled A through D, and each quad has a subtly raised floor through which pass all the cable and power lines needed to run the office.

The focal point is the three-story reception area complemented by a staircase that is in turn accented by warm-toned metal railings and, of course, more flora. But the pièce de résistance of the space is the great hall, a grand room that would make Henry VIII jealous.

“Again, we took inspiration from the historic elements,” Cornell said. “We loved the architectural coffers in the ceiling that were there from the inception of this building.”

Tower employees can use the great hall for myriad needs, from a more informal meeting space to an exquisite spot to have lunch. The company also hosts events there, including town halls and happy hours.

But those activities aren’t limited to just the great hall. Up on the 39th floor is Tower’s

multipurpose room, which features a bar, dartboards, and pool and foosball tables, as well as a family room style-area complete with a giant TV and a Nintendo Switch.

“We wanted to accomplish a lot with this space,” said Joe Doherty, global head of corporate services and procurement at Tower. “We have talks and town hall events up here, people have breakfast and lunch up here.”

The multipurpose room has cozy pub vibes. If you were just poofed into the space, you’d probably assume you were in a hotel, not a corporate headquarters.

“It has that hospitality feeling, which was really important to Tower,” Cornell said. “It was really important for Tower to have all their staff feel welcomed and for them to want to stay here.”