Series, an AI-powered social networking platform, has signed a 12,000-square-foot lease at The Feil Organization’s 520 West 25th Street, the landlord announced.

The lease is for five years, and Series will take over the building’s entire fourth floor. The asking rent for this deal was not disclosed. The average asking rent for office space in Midtown Manhattan was $83.17 per square foot in September, according to the latest CBRE data.

Series was co-founded by Nathaneo Johnson and Sean Hargrow. The platform offers users an AI assistant called “AI friend” that users can ask for assistance and support on different projects and initiatives. Series also connects people to like-minded individuals for additional support and expertise.

“When looking for a space to continue our growth, we were immediately impressed by the quality of 520 West 25th Street,” Johnson, who serves as Series’ CEO, said in a statement announcing the lease. “The high-end finishes, oversized windows and communal rooftop — along with the ability to move in quickly — aligned perfectly with our goals. The Feil Organization’s responsiveness and partnership made the process straightforward and efficient.”

Series was represented in this deal by Eric Siegel and Chery Anavian of LSL Advisors. Siegel and Anavian did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Feil was represented in-house by Andrew Wiener, Robert Fisher and Henry Korzec.

“Series represents exactly the kind of innovative, fast-growing company that thrives in the office environments we’ve created,” Wiener said in the statement. “520 West 25th Street offers the modern design, natural light and flexibility that align perfectly with their creative and tech-driven culture. We’re thrilled to welcome them to the building and to support their continued growth.”

Built in 1989 and redeveloped in 2022, 520 West 25th Street, which is part of a complex including 530 West 25th Street, is a commercial and residential property spanning 70,000 square feet. Commercial tenants include artist showroom Pretzel Gallery and travel agency SmartFlyer.

