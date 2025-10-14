New York City-based real estate investment firms Seastone Capital and Greenmont Group have acquired a 56-unit apartment building in Brooklyn’s Prospect Heights neighborhood for $21.5 million, Commercial Observer has learned.

The two firms purchased the six-story residential property at 364 Lincoln Place from Bennat Berger’s Novel Property Ventures, according to broker Rosewood Realty Group.

Berger bought the 51,288-square-foot building overlooking Prospect Park for $23.5 million in January 2016, property records show. In August 2020, Berger signed a loan agreement with lender J.P. Morgan Chase valued at $15 million for the property, PincusCo reported at the time.

Rosewood’s Aaron Jungreis, Ben Khakshoor and Alex Fuchs brokered the deal for both the buyers and the seller.

“The property was primarily free market and had a loan assumption at an attractive rate,” the Rosewood brokers said in a statement to CO. “Even in this volatile market, the desire for elevator buildings in Brooklyn remains strong.”

Spokespeople for Seastone and Greenmont did not immediately respond to requests for comment, while Berger could not be reached for comment.

364 Lincoln Place currently has no available units. Rents range between $2,837 per month for a one-bedroom and $6,000 per month for a three-bedroom, according to StreetEasy. The apartment building features amenities including a bike room, a package room, storage space and shared outdoor space.

News of the deal also comes after a period of recent activity in Prospect Heights.

In January, Flatiron Realty acquired 26 apartment buildings near Barclays Center from the Pintchik family for a total of $102 million, as CO previously reported. The portfolio includes 14 buildings on Flatbush Avenue, 11 on Bergen Street and one on Dean Street.

And, in May 2024, EMP Capital secured $110 million of construction financing to build a 246-unit apartment project at 870-888 Atlantic Avenue, CO reported.

