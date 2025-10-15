A joint venture between PCCP and Lincoln Equities Group has secured $45 million to refinance Lincoln Logistics Center, a Class A industrial and distribution center that recently opened in Valley Cottage, N.Y.

Rialto Capital Management provided the debt, while the Walker & Dunlop Capital Markets team of Aaron Appel, Jonathan Schwartz, Keith Kurland, Adam Schwartz, Ari Hirt and Stanley Cayre arranged the financing.

Construction on Lincoln Logistics Center was completed in the first quarter of 2025, and the building began leasing in March.

Walker and Dunlop’s Jonathan Schwartz said in a statement that the property is already 50 percent leased and that the firm received multiple bids on the financing from banks, life insurance companies and debt funds, largely due to building’s “strategic location” in New York’s Rockland County, on the west side of the Hudson River 33 miles north of New York City.

“The level of demand underscores the market’s confidence in the property’s long-term leasing potential and its ability to serve as a key logistics hub in the region,” added Schwartz.

Located three miles north of Interstate 287 at 625 Corporate Way in Valley Cottage, N.Y., Lincoln Logistics spans 220,000 square feet and sits on 20 acres. The property features 34 loading-dock doors, two drive-in doors, 123 employee parking spaces and 36-foot clear heights.

