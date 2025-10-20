Pair of Restaurants to Occupy 3,500 SF at 295 Madison Avenue

A pair of quick service restaurants have taken a total of 3,518 square feet at the eretz group-owned 295 Madison Avenue.

Barney Brown, an eatery known for artisanal sandwiches, has inked a 10-year, 1,718-square-foot lease, landlord brokerage Platinum Commercial told Commercial Observer. The asking rent was $150 per square foot, according to a source close to the deal.

ViviBowl, a fast-casual Mexican restaurant, has taken 1,800 square feet at the 47-story office building in Midtown, Manhattan. The lease is also for 10 years, and the asking rent was $310 per square foot for this space, the source said.

Platinum Commercial’s Steven Evans, Joseph Zalta, Emre Bozkurt and David Park represented the landlord in both deals. Michael Segerman and Roy Abraham from Current Real Estate Advisors represented Barney Brown. Fanny Fan, Andrew Kahn and Kevin Lu from Cushman & Wakefield represented ViviBowl.

“With tons of foot traffic every day and a plethora of businesses and working professionals nearby, it’s no surprise that Barney Brown and ViviBowl wanted to set up shop here,” Evans said in a statement announcing the lease. “While leveraging our deep market expertise and strong network, along with building upon our retail success momentum, we are now focused on leasing the remaining retail and office space at 295 Madison Ave.”

Current Real Estate Advisors and C&W did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Built and completed in 1930, 295 Madison Avenue is also home to immigration law firm Laura Devine Attorneys, asset manager Lucid Management and Capital Partners, and the Consulate General of New Zealand.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.