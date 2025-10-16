Finance   ·   Refinance

Resident Group Lands $114M HUD Refi for Luxe Miami Rental Building

By October 16, 2025 1:25 pm
reprints
Housing and Urban Development Secretary Scott Turner and Metro Edgewater, Miami.
Housing and Urban Development Secretary Scott Turner and Metro Edgewater, Miami. PHOTOS: Annabelle Gordon for The Washington Post via Getty Images; Courtesy JLL

Resident Group nabbed a $113.8 million refinancing loan backed by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for a new, luxury multifamily building in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood. 

The Miami-based developer completed the Metro Edgewater development in 2023. The 32-story tower includes 279 apartments and 13,000 square feet of amenities, including a pool deck and a gym. Metro Edgewater is at 452 NE 31st Street, a block east of Biscayne Boulevard, near the Midtown and Design District neighborhoods. 

SEE ALSO: Brooklyn CRE Sales, Dollar Volume Steady in Q3: Report

JLL’s multifamily lending division structured and underwrote the loan, which is backed by HUD’s FHA 223(f) multifamily loan insurance program, according to JLL. The scheme offers fixed-rate, nonrecourse financing with 35- to 40-year terms for multifamily properties. 

JLL’s Jesse Wright and Joshua Odessky represented Resident Group, a joint venture among Lujeni Corporation, Camino Capital Management and Building Block Realty.

Monthly rents at the 595,100-square-foot building range between $2,858 and $5,475 with multifamily giant Greystar managing the asset, per Apartments.com. 

In 2022, Madison Realty Capital provided a $55 million construction loan. After the building’s completion a year later, the developers landed a $115 million refinancing loan from MF1 Capital.

A representative for Resident Group did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com

452 NE 31st Street, Jesse Wright, Joshua Odessky, Metro Edgewater, HUD, JLL, Resident Group, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development
TerraCRG's Dan Marks and looking over the borough of Brooklyn.
Industry · Finance
New York City

Brooklyn CRE Sales, Dollar Volume Steady in Q3: Report

By Brian Pascus
Dwight Capital's Brandon Baksh and a rendering for The Lariat multifamily development in Amarillo, Texas.
Residential · Finance
Texas

Dwight Capital Supplies $53M Construction Loan for Texas Apartments

By Andrew Coen
JLL's Timothy Joyce (top), Trey Morsbach (center), and Matt Maksymec (bottom), and NorthPark Center, a 1.9 million-square-foot regional shopping center in Dallas.
Retail · Finance
Texas

Wells Fargo, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs Provide $1.2B CMBS Loan on Dallas Mall

By Brian Pascus