Pura Vida Miami Signs 4K-SF Lease at 79 Front Street for Second Brooklyn Spot

By October 20, 2025 3:12 pm
Dumbo Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Pura Vida Miami, a Florida-based chain, will open a 4,000-square-foot cafe at Two Trees Management’s residential building at 79 Front Street in Dumbo, Brooklyn, the real estate firm announced.

This is a 10-year retail lease, according to the New York Business Journal, which first reported the deal. The cafe will be the chain’s second Brooklyn outpost and seventh New York City location overall when it opens in the second quarter of 2026.  

The asking rent was not disclosed. The average asking rent for retail space in prewar buildings in Dumbo is less than $100 per square foot, according to a report from the Real Estate Board of New York

“Our expansion to Dumbo represents more than just another opening — it’s a meaningful step in our New York journey,” Omer Horev, founder and CEO of Pura Vida Miami, said in a statement announcing the lease. “We’re excited to join this vibrant community, and invite locals and visitors to experience the Pura Vida Miami lifestyle as we continue redefining healthy dining across the city.”

Alyssa Zahler, managing director of commercial leasing for Two Trees, handled the deal in-house. Pura Vida Miami’s Rob Morano represented the company in-house, alongside KSR’s Brandon Berger

“Pura Vida Miami’s expansion to Dumbo reflects the neighborhood’s growing reputation as a destination where creativity, culture, dining and wellness converge,” Zahler said in the statement. 

