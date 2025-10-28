Leases

Postal Service Signs 141K-SF Industrial Lease in Miami-Dade County

By October 28, 2025 2:33 pm
Postmaster General David Steiner and trays of mail at a post office.
Postmaster General David Steiner and trays of mail at a post office. PHOTOS: United States Postal Service; Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

United States Postal Service (USPS) inked a 140,799-square-foot lease in the outer corner of Miami-Dade County, in one of the region’s largest industrial deals this year.

The government-backed postal service will occupy the entire warehouse at 11150 Northwest 122nd Street in Medley, Fla., according to a third-quarter market report from Savills

SEE ALSO: New Rolex Store to Open at 86 North Sixth Street in Williamsburg

The building, which sits on 3 acres near the Florida’s Turnpike and East Coast Buffer Water Preserve Area, includes 234 parking spots. Industrial giant Prologis developed the property, part of a three-building campus, in 2023.     

USPS already operates a facility at 2200 Northwest 72nd Avenue, just west of Miami International Airport. The lease comes as USPS seeks to reduce costs, saving $36 billion over the next decade. 

Miami-Dade County’s industrial market has softened, with the vacancy rate climbing to 7.3 percent at the close of 2025’s third quarter — the highest since 2021, thanks to new supply, per Savills. Over the past 18 months, about 8.4 million square feet has come onto the market, of which 62 percent remains available. But asking rents have also trickled up, increasing by over 4 percent to $16.20 a square foot. 

A spokesperson for Prologis declined to comment, while a representative for USPS did not immediately provide comment.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com

11150 Northwest 122nd Street, Prologis, United States Postal Service, USPS
