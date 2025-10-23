Adams to Endorse Cuomo for Mayor, Strengthening Odds Against Mamdani

Outgoing Mayor Eric Adams has buried the hatchet with former Gov. Andrew Cuomo by endorsing him as his successor at City Hall, according to multiple reports.

Cuomo faces a steep battle against Queens Assemblymember and Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani, who has been the presumptive winner considering his heavy lead in polls and Adams backing out of the race. The current mayor’s endorsement of Cuomo could boost his chances.

SEE ALSO: NYC DOT Complies With Pause on 34th Street Busway Redesign

Reports that Adams would back the candidate he called a “snake and a liar” just last month surfaced after Wednesday’s mayoral debate, as Cuomo went straight to a New York Knicks game where he sat next to the mayor in courtside seats.

A spokesperson for Cuomo did not respond to a request for comment. Adams representative Todd Shapiro confirmed the endorsement and said he was currently organizing a location for the formal announcement.

“It doesn’t hurt, but Adams’s name will still appear on the ballot. If the race gets as close as Cuomo wants it, those few percentage points that Adams will garner could be determinative,” political consultant Jordan Barowitz told Commercial Observer.

A recent AARP New York and Gotham Polling & Analytics survey of voters found that Mamdani still holds a considerable lead of 43.2 percent. Cuomo has closed the gap a bit but still trails substantially at 28.9 percent.

Adams dropped out of the general election in late September. Republican Curtis Sliwa has resisted a wave of calls for him to bow out of the race as well in an effort to consolidate support for Cuomo.

Adams had been polling below 10 percent following a federal corruption investigation that started under the Biden administration, but which was dropped after President Donald Trump returned to office.

Jim Walden, an independent who left the race in early September, will also remain on the ballot.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.