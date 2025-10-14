Interstate Equities Corporation Seals $146M for SoCal Refi

Multifamily investment firm Interstate Equities has sealed a $145.8 million financing package to refinance a Southern California multifamily asset, Commercial Observer has learned.

Walker & Dunlop originated a Freddie Mac-backed loan and secured preferred equity for Interstate’s 400-unit Bryant at Yorba Linda property in the city of Yorba Linda in the northeastern region of Orange County, Calif. W&D’s Chris Botsford and Jeff Burns arranged the five-year, fixed-rate senior loan structured with full-term, interest-only payments, while Justin Nelson and PJ Feichtmeier of W&D facilitated the equity deal.

“By layering preferred equity on top of a Freddie Mac loan, we were able to deliver the most effective capital strategy,” Botsford, managing director at W&D, said in a statement. “This transaction reflects the ongoing strength of the five-year, fixed-rate agency loan market and underscores that clients continue to prioritize five-year, fixed-rate paper in the current interest rate environment, with agencies serving as a reliable and strategic source of capital.”

The 404,220 square-foot Bryant at Yorba Linda is at 25550 River Bend Road, 15 miles east of Anaheim. It consists of one- and two-bedroom apartments, and features a clubhouse, a fitness center, a swimming pool, a spa, a playground and a dog park.

Brendan Gibney, director at Interstate, said in a statement that the location of Bryant at Yorba Linda is “ideal” with “access to top-tier education” in a highly rated school district.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com.