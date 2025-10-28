Madbury Capital has secured $46 million to refinance Madbury Commons, a 126-unit student housing community near the University of New Hampshire campus in Durham, N.H., Commercial Observer can first report.

Greystone provided the 10-year Freddie Mac loan, structured as a fixed-rate financing with full-term, interest-only payments. Greystone’s team of Eric Rosenstock, Jesse Yodice and Yarin Amzalag originated the transaction. No brokers were listed.

Yodice said in a statement that the firm’s Freddie Mac lending platform created a finance structure that reflected “both the strength of the sponsorship and the performance of this unique property.”

“Greystone is committed to executing on transactions that enable our clients to provide quality housing in markets with extremely high demand — as is the case with student housing in many college towns across the country,” he added.

Located at 21 Madbury Road at the center of University of New Hampshire’s Durham campus, Madbury Commons opened in fall 2015 and features 524 student beds across 124 furnished units. The building includes 45,000 square feet of ground-floor retail and an on-site fitness center for residents.

The building sits less than half a mile from the Durham shopping district and Dover Fields Marketplace and is a short drive from both the Durham Amtrak train line and Portsmouth International Airport at Pease.

