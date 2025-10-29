Capital Markets   ·   Private Equity

Fidelity Bancorp Doubles Lending Capacity to $600M

A $300 million investment commitment from TCW comes about a month after FBF tapped Marcus & Millichap's William Hughes as executive managing director.

By October 29, 2025 12:05 pm
Stacks of US dollars in bundles on a bright yellow background.
PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: Getty Images

A Southern California-based private credit platform has doubled its lending capacity following a global investment firm’s nine-figure commitment.

Costa Mesa’s Fidelity Bancorp Funding (FBF) landed $300 million from TCW, a Los Angeles-based firm with more than $200 billion in assets under management. The deal grows FBF’s lending capacity to $600 million. 

FBF’s platform specializes in relatively small bridge financing, such as $8 million for an industrial property in El Monte, Calif., a $6.5 million loan for a retail property in Portland, Ore., and $6.5 million for a multifamily complex in Vicksburg, Miss., according to its website.

“As banks retreat, our selective bridge lending approach enables us to fill a critical financing gap and support high-quality real estate operators with speed and certainty,” David Frosh, FBF CEO, said in a statement.

FBF’s platform expansion comes about a month after the firm welcomed William Hughes as its executive managing director. Hughes had previously served as a senior vice president at Marcus & Millichap, where he helped lead the brokerage’s capital market’s team. 

Nick Trombola can be reached at ntrombola@commercialobserver.com.

