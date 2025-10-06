Post Brothers has landed $170 million of construction financing to build a multifamily project in Philadelphia, Commercial Observer can first report.

Affinius Capital originated the loan for the developer’s planned 431-unit rental apartment development in Philadelphia’s Northern Liberties neighborhood. It will mark the second phase of Post Brothers’ Piazza Alta development with two buildings scaling 16 and eight stories.

“Piazza Alta will be among Philadelphia’s premier multifamily projects, building on the retail and amenities completed as part of phase one of development,” Perry Katz, senior vice president at Affinius Capital, said in a statement. “This project aligns with our strategy of financing exceptional multifamily assets with top-tier sponsorship.”

Ackman-Ziff’s Russell Schildkraut arranged the financing.

Located at 1099 Germantown Avenue around two miles from Philadelphia’s Center City area, the second phase of Piazza Alta will feature a mix of apartment units ranging from studios to three-bedrooms, all slated for completion in 2027. Community amenities will include a rooftop pool, grilling stations, fire pits, a fitness center, a yoga studio, dry saunas, steam rooms and coworking spaces.

Officials at Post Brothers and Ackman-Ziff did not immediately return requests for comment.

