Finance   ·   Construction Financing

Affinius Capital Supplies $170M Construction Loan for Philly Apartments

By October 6, 2025 7:00 am
reprints
Affinius' Perry Katz (top), Post Brothers' Matthew Pestronk (bottom), and a rendering of Post Brothers' Piazza Alta Phase II project in Philadelphia.
Affinius Capital's Perry Katz (top), Post Brothers' Matthew Pestronk (bottom), and a rendering of Post Brothers' Piazza Alta Phase II project in Philadelphia. PHOTOS: Courtesy Affinius Capital; Courtesy Post Brothers; RENDERING: Courtesy Post Brothers

Post Brothers has landed $170 million of construction financing to build a multifamily project in Philadelphia, Commercial Observer can first report.

Affinius Capital originated the loan for the developer’s planned 431-unit rental apartment development in Philadelphia’s Northern Liberties neighborhood. It will mark the second phase of Post Brothers’ Piazza Alta development with two buildings scaling 16 and eight stories.  

SEE ALSO: Rescue Equity in Commercial Real Estate Plays by Some New Rules

“Piazza Alta will be among Philadelphia’s premier multifamily projects, building on the retail and amenities completed as part of phase one of development,” Perry Katz, senior vice president at Affinius Capital, said in a statement. “This project aligns with our strategy of financing exceptional multifamily assets with top-tier sponsorship.” 

Ackman-Ziff’s Russell Schildkraut arranged the financing. 

Located at 1099 Germantown Avenue around two miles from Philadelphia’s Center City area,  the second phase of Piazza Alta will feature a mix of apartment units ranging from studios to three-bedrooms, all slated for completion in 2027. Community amenities will include a rooftop pool, grilling stations, fire pits, a fitness center, a yoga studio, dry saunas, steam rooms and coworking spaces.

Officials at Post Brothers and Ackman-Ziff did not immediately return requests for comment.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com 

 

Perry Katz, Russell Schildkraut, Ackman-Ziff, Affinius Capital, Post Brothers
Piggy Bank On Lifebuoy.
Industry · Finance
National

Rescue Equity in Commercial Real Estate Plays by Some New Rules

By Patrick Sisson
PGIM's Michelle Liu and a Publix logo.
Retail · Finance
Florida

PGIM Lends $260M on Southeast Retail Portfolio Purchase

By Andrew Coen
JLL's Gerard Sansosti (top) and Peter Rotchford (bottom), and Symphony at Suwanee multifamily complex in Suwanee, Ga.
Residential · Finance
Texas

Greystar Refis Apartments in Austin and Atlanta With $126M Loan

By Andrew Coen