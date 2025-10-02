Healthy eatery Carrot Express is putting down roots for its fifth New York City location, having signed a 2,334-square-foot ground floor retail lease at Vornado Realty Trust’s 1290 Avenue of the Americas in Midtown Manhattan, Cushman and Wakefield told Commercial Observer.

C&W’s Steven Soutendijk and Patrick O’Rourke represented Carrot Express in this lease deal. Mike O’Neill, Jason Greenstone and Taylor Reynolds from C&W represented the landlord, alongside Jason Morrison from Vornado.

The asking rent was not disclosed, however the average asking rent for prime corridor retail space in Midtown Manhattan was $670 per square foot for the second quarter of 2025, according to CBRE data.

“We’re thrilled to have represented Carrot Express in securing a lease at 1290 Avenue of the Americas, marking the brand’s newest location in New York City,” Soutendijk said in a statement announcing the lease. “This deal, completed in partnership with Vornado and the retail agency team from Cushman & Wakefield, reflects the strategic amenity repositioning at 1290, where innovative food, beverage, and lifestyle concepts like Maple & Ash and Five Iron Golf are creating a dynamic destination for tenants and the broader Midtown community.”

1290 Avenue of the Americas is a 43-story, 2 million-square-foot office tower built in 1963. It spans the full block between West 51st and West 52nd streets.

Other retailers in the building include Starbucks, Dos Toros, Just Salad, Global Kitchen and TD Bank. Corporate tenants include law firm King & Spalding and superhero comic book company Marvel Entertainment.

