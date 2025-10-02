Cain International Drops the ‘International,’ Rebrands as Cain

Every now and again, a singular name is all that is needed to identify a person or a brand. Think Madonna, Cher, Rihanna, Prince, Sting — and now, Cain.

Cain International is officially dropping the “International” from its name, and will now be known simply as “Cain” the company announced Thursday.

The rebranding and snappier name comes amid a further refining of the firm’s equity-focused investment platform into four strategies: landmark developments, living and hospitality, supply-chain infrastructure, and sports and entertainment. The platform has already established itself as a global force.

As the firm behind some of the most buzzed-about developments across the U.S. — including One Beverly Hills in the Los Angeles area, a $5.2 billion mixed-use, luxury development in Beverly Hills, Calif., that will span 17.5 acres and include hospitality, retail and residential space — Cain is a well known name in commercial real estate. It’s also the developer of the highly coveted office building 830 Brickell and the luxury condo building Missoni Baia, both in Miami, as well as an investor in Manhattan’s Crown Building.

Outside of its asset-level investments, the firm backs high-profile luxury brands, including Aman and Delano, as well as Italian restaurant chain Prezzo, Swingers Crazy Golf, the Trent Rockets cricket franchise, and the St. James sports academy, to name just a few of its investments.

Cain was founded in 2014 as a partnership between Jonathan Goldstein — co-founder and CEO of the firm — and Eldridge Industries, led by Todd Boehly. The firm initially got its real estate investment start in the U.K. before expanding to the U.S. and Europe, and today has roughly $13.8 billion in assets under management in 20 cities across the globe.

The brand refresh aims to capture the firm’s evolution and ongoing commitment to further scale its business while pursuing long-term investments on behalf of its investors, according to a release.

“The refreshed Cain brand reflects the focus and maturity of our business,” Goldstein said in a statement. “It speaks to our ambition to build lasting value — to shape places, brands and experiences that resonate far beyond bricks and mortar. We remain centred on our core markets in the United States and Europe, while continuing to broaden our reach through real estate and brand-driven ventures in partnership with Eldridge Industries. Above all, we aim to do so with discipline and through genuine partnership, creating outcomes that endure for our investors and the communities we serve.”

Cathy Cunningham can be reached at ccuningham@commercialobserver.com.