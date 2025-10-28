Burlington Stores Takes 43K for Jackson Heights Retail Outlet

Burlington Stores, the retailer formerly known as Burlington Coat Factory, has taken 42,575 square feet for a store at the as-yet-unbuilt 72-22 Broadway in the Jackson Heights section of Queens.

Adam Heller, Stephen Weber and Joshua Singer from the Heller Organization represented the landlord, Werber Real Estate. Clifford Simon, David Rosen and Jake Simon from CNS Real Estate repped the tenant.

The length of the lease and the asking rent were unavailable, though CNS classified the lease as “long-term.” Retail asking rents in Jackson Heights for this quarter equaled around $64.10 per square foot, according to CoStar.

Burlington’s new Jackson Heights store is scheduled to open in September 2028. 72-22 Broadway is set to be a 13-story, mixed-use building with 60,000 square feet of retail on three levels, with two floors dedicated to office and the rest multifamily residential, Clifford Simon told CO.

“Burlington’s arrival is a strong addition to the Jackson Heights community, bringing much-needed affordable soft goods to one of the city’s busiest transit hubs,” Heller said in an email to CO. “We’re excited about the continued momentum in the area as this corridor continues to thrive as a key shopping destination in Queens.”

Traded was first to note the lease, which was signed in August.

Burlington has been busy on several fronts after opening 101 new stores in 2024 and aiming for around the same number this year.

The company took over 45 leases from Joann in May 2025, including at 535 Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, following Joann’s second bankruptcy filing in January 2025.

The month before, Burlington paid over $257 million to BlackRock to acquire an 889,445-square-foot industrial warehouse in Southern California where the company had been the sole tenant since 2019, as CO previously reported.

Burlington also signed a 12-year, 77,970-square-foot lease at RXR and Hudson Bay Capital’s 620 Avenue of the Americas in December 2024 in a move from 695 Avenue of the Americas, as CO previously reported. The company took over the spot of the former Bed, Bath & Beyond outlet.

Werber Real Estate, as Roosevelt 72 LLC, purchased the Jackson Heights site — also using the address 72-11 Roosevelt Avenue, according to public records — from Delco Properties for $24 million in May 2020.

Representatives for Burlington Stores, Werber Real Estate and the Heller Organization did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

This article has been updated to include a quote from Adam Heller.

Larry Getlen can be reached at lgetlen@commercialobserver.com.