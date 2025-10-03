Investments & Sales

Bonjour Capital Buys 1501 Voorhies Avenue in Sheepshead Bay for $75M

By October 3, 2025 10:10 am
reprints
AvalonBay President and CEO Ben Schall and Avalon Brooklyn Bay in Brooklyn.
AvalonBay President and CEO Ben Schall and Avalon Brooklyn Bay in Brooklyn. PHOTOS: Courtesy AvalonBay; Kidfly182/CC by-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons

The apartment section of a once-controversial high-rise development in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn, has sold, Commercial Observer has learned.

Avalon Bay sold the 180-unit rental portion of Avalon Brooklyn Bay at 1501 Voorhies Avenue for $75 million to Bonjour Capital, according to a source. The sale represents the firm’s second transaction in the last 30 days.

SEE ALSO: CenterCal Properties, DRA Advisors Snap Up Long Beach Mall for $145M

Newmark’s Adam Spies, Dan O’Brien, Adam Doneger and Michael Collins represented the seller, but declined to comment.

Avalon Bay and Bonjour Capital did not respond to requests for comment.

In September, Bonjour sold the vacant lot at 358 Broadway in Tribeca to Dependable Equities for $47.5 million, a $34.9 million profit compared to what it paid for the development site in a 2012 auction.

The entire 28-story building on Voorhies Avenue stood out against the low-hanging surrounding structures following its construction in 2017, begging the question of whether Sheepshead Bay would be the next Brooklyn hotbed for trendy transplants looking for more space compared to other parts of the borough.

That was not the case. Nonetheless, the residential tower stands four times higher than the neighborhood average, according to reports.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

1501 Voorhies Avenue, Adam Doneger, Adam Spies, Avalon Brooklyn Bay, Dan OBrien, Michael Collins, Avalon Bay, Bonjour Capital, Newmark
Aerial photo of Long Beach Towne Center in Long Beach, Calif.
Retail · Investments & Sales
California

CenterCal Properties, DRA Advisors Snap Up Long Beach Mall for $145M

By Nick Trombola
Principal Financial President and CEO Deanna Strable and foam materials for consumer products.
Industrial · Investments & Sales
California

Manufacturer Future Foam Pays $145M for SoCal Industrial Facility

By Nick Trombola
Jordan Slone, CEO of Harbor Group International, and the Rimowa and Birkenstock stores at 115 and 111 NE 40th Street in Miami.
Retail · Investments & Sales
Florida

Miami Design District’s Rimowa and Birkenstock Stores Trade for $27M

By Julia Echikson