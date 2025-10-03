Bonjour Capital Buys 1501 Voorhies Avenue in Sheepshead Bay for $75M

The apartment section of a once-controversial high-rise development in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn, has sold, Commercial Observer has learned.

Avalon Bay sold the 180-unit rental portion of Avalon Brooklyn Bay at 1501 Voorhies Avenue for $75 million to Bonjour Capital, according to a source. The sale represents the firm’s second transaction in the last 30 days.

Newmark’s Adam Spies, Dan O’Brien, Adam Doneger and Michael Collins represented the seller, but declined to comment.

Avalon Bay and Bonjour Capital did not respond to requests for comment.

In September, Bonjour sold the vacant lot at 358 Broadway in Tribeca to Dependable Equities for $47.5 million, a $34.9 million profit compared to what it paid for the development site in a 2012 auction.

The entire 28-story building on Voorhies Avenue stood out against the low-hanging surrounding structures following its construction in 2017, begging the question of whether Sheepshead Bay would be the next Brooklyn hotbed for trendy transplants looking for more space compared to other parts of the borough.

That was not the case. Nonetheless, the residential tower stands four times higher than the neighborhood average, according to reports.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.