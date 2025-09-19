Bonjour Capital Sells 358 Broadway in Tribeca for $35M Profit

It’s a very good day for Bonjour Capital, as the company says au revoir to a Tribeca site for $34.9 million more than it was acquired for.

Bonjour Capital appears to have bought the mixed-use property in a 2012 auction for $12.6 million, and has sold what is now listed in public records as “non-residential vacant land” to Dependable Equities for $47.5 million, according to filings with the New York City Department of Finance.

Dependable Equities acquired the adjacent property at 360 Broadway from development firm HAP Investments back in February for $57.5 million, and has about $340 million in financing tied to both properties from G4 Capital Partners that closed earlier in September.

Both properties are vacant after the recent demolition of two buildings dating to 1900, and it’s unclear what will be built in their place.

G4, Dependable Equities and Bonjour Capital did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The New York City Department of Buildings does not have any recent filings regarding the two addresses.

Prior to demolition, both buildings, near the corner of Broadway and Franklin Street, were five stories tall and had about 20 housing units each.

