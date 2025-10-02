Bilt, a payment and rewards platform within the housing sector, has announced that it is moving to a new headquarters spanning 58,000 square feet at 837 Washington Street in Manhattan’s Meatpacking District.

The 15-year lease was signed Sept. 17, according to a statement from Bilt. The asking rent was not disclosed, however the average asking rent for office space in Manhattan for the third quarter of 2025 was $86.35 per square foot, according to the latest Savills report.

“New York City is where Bilt was born, and it’s where we’ll continue to grow,” Bilt founder and CEO Ankur Jain said in the statement. “This 15-year commitment to the Meatpacking District represents our unwavering belief in New York as the epicenter of innovation, and the perfect place to build an American-made platform that connects people to rewarding experiences in their homes and neighborhoods.”

Bilt’s current address is listed as 31 Bond Street in NoHo. The company will move into its new headquarters in early 2026, after renovations are complete. Bilt will also open a neighborhood cafe at 837 Washington Street, just as it had previously done at 31 Bond Street.

837 Washington Street is owned by global investment manager Nuveen. The brokerage firms and the names of the brokers who represented the landlord and the tenant were not disclosed. However, Bilt did note that the new headquarters is being “supported” by Empire State Development.

“Bilt’s expansion represents the kind of forward-thinking investment that strengthens New York’s position as the global capital of fintech innovation,” Hope Knight, president, CEO and commissioner of Empire State Development, said in the statement. “By choosing to grow in New York and create hundreds of high-paying jobs, Bilt is demonstrating confidence in our state’s unparalleled talent pool and business ecosystem.”

The six-story building at 837 Washington Street, at the corner of Washington and West 13th streets, was previously home to tech giant Samsung’s flagship store, which closed earlier this year.

