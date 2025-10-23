Beer Company Takes 6K-SF Brewing and Event Space in Inwood

Dyckman Beer Company has signed a lease for 6,103 square feet at 401 West 207th Street in the Inwood section of north Manhattan, and plans to convert the site into a brewery, tasting room and event space.

Eli Yadid and Rafael Benor from KSR represented developer The Jay Group. Chris Ventura and Jordan Gosin from Newmark represented Dyckman Beer Company.

The length of the lease was unclear, and the asking rent was $75 per square foot.

401 West 207th Street, also known as Inwood Living, is a 273-unit, 18-story, primarily residential doorman building spanning more than 293,000 square feet that includes 20,000 square feet of commercial space on the ground floor and a 41-vehicle parking garage. Twenty-five percent of the building’s apartments are designated affordable. JFA Architects and Engineers are the architects of record on the project, which saw construction completed in June 2025.

The Jay Group secured a $92 million construction loan on the property — which also uses the address 3880 Ninth Avenue — from BHI in September 2023, according to New York Yimby. This was followed by $115 million in construction takeout financing provided by Apollo Global Management in March 2025 in a deal negotiated by Galaxy Capital’s Henry Bodek, CO reported.

The building sits on the former site of a Speedway gas station. Public records indicate that Speedway sold the site in 2002 for $25 million to two buyers: 401 W 207th Realty LLC took an 80 percent interest, and 3761 10th Avenue Realty Corporation took 20 percent. On later transactions, the address for 401 W 207th Realty LLC matches that of The Jay Group. The company’s relationship to the minority stakeholder is unclear.

Dyckman Beer Company was founded by Juan Camilo, who began brewing beer at home inspired by flavors he grew up with, like Café con Leche Milk Stout with Café Bustelo. In time, Dyckman Beer Company was distributing Camilo’s beers to 150 locations throughout New York City and 25 sites in his native Dominican Republic, according to the company’s website.

KSR has brokered over 30,000 square feet of retail leases for the space to date, with tenants including Crunch Fitness, which signed a 20-year lease for 20,000 square feet in September 2024; Ponce Bank; and Golden Era Day Care. The company told Traded that around 5,000 square feet of retail space remains available.

Dyckman Beer Company, The Jay Group, KSR and Newmark did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Larry Getlen can be reached at lgetlen@commercialobserver.com.