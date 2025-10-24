Finance   ·   Construction Financing

Dwight Mortgage Trust Lends $43M for North Carolina Townhomes Project

By October 24, 2025 11:46 am
Anne Behrendt, CEO of Doran Companies, and the skyline of Asheville, N.C.
Anne Behrendt, CEO of Doran Companies, and the skyline of Asheville, N.C. PHOTOS: Courtesy Doran Companies; J. David Ake/Getty Images

Golden Hour Collective has landed $42.5 million of construction financing to develop a North Carolina build-to-rent townhome community, Commercial Observer has learned.

Dwight Mortgage Trust (DMT) originated the loan for Golden Hour’s planned Old Charlotte Townhomes project in Asheville, N.C. 

Golden Hour Collective plans to build the 133-unit built-to-rent project on 17 acres within a larger master-planned development that also features for-sale homes and traditional multifamily, according to DMT. The company was formed as a partnership between owners of Minnesota development firms Doran Companies and PerkinsLevin to seek development opportunities in the Carolinas, according to its website

Located off Route 74, Old Charlotte Townhomes will comprise 119 three-bedroom and 14 four-bedroom townhomes, with each unit having an unattached garage. Community amenities will include a clubhouse and a swimming pool.

Representatives at Golden Hour Collective did not immediately return a request for comment.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com.

