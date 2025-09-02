City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams during a hearing.
Residential · Policy
New York City

NYC Council Moves to Keep Its Say Over Land Use Amid Push to Shift Authority

By Mark Hallum
Epiq to relocate New York headquarters to prestigious 1166 Avenue of the Americas.
Office · Leases
New York City

Epiq Takes 18K SF in Office Relocation to 1166 Avenue of the Americas

By Amanda Schiavo
District West Gables as well as Matt Williams, Daniel Matz, and Rob Wright of Newmark.
Residential · Investments & Sales
Florida

FCP Buys Third South Florida Rental for $111M

By Julia Echikson