Vornado Apartments Coming to Madison Square Garden Area

If fans of the Rangers, Knicks and major concerts want a short post-event commute home, they’re about to get their wish.

Vornado Realty Trust revealed plans this week for a 475-unit apartment building on the northeast corner of West 34th Street and Eighth Avenue, just one block up from Madison Square Garden, according to Crain’s New York Business.

The company said it would spend around $350 million on the development.

Vornado president Michael Franco said the company would utilize tax incentives available through the 485x program for the affordable aspects of the building.

This comes on the heels of a plan the company revealed this week to build a pedestrian bridge over West 33rd Street to connect the second floors of its Penn 1 and Penn 2 office buildings, according to Crain’s.

