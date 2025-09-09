Finance   ·   Construction Financing

Valley National Bank Lends $28M on Midtown East Condos

By September 9, 2025 1:23 pm
Sergey Rybak of Rybak Development and a rendering of 218 Madison Avenue.
Sergey Rybak of Rybak Development and a rendering of 218 Madison Avenue. PHOTO and RENDERING: Courtesy Meridian Capital Group

Rybak Development has landed $28.1 million of construction financing to build a condominium development in Manhattan’s Midtown East neighborhood, Commercial Observer has learned.

Valley National Bank provided the loan for the developer’s planned 11-story condo building at 218 Madison Avenue. Rybak, which is led by Sergey Rybak and Jason Reznik, acquired the site, which formerly housed a retail building, for $12 million from Sapir Organization two years ago, Traded reported at the time.

SEE ALSO: Goldman Sachs, Peachtree Provide $126M Refi for Hotel Portfolio

Meridian Capital Group arranged the transaction with a team led by Scott Miller and Rael Gervis

Miller said in a statement that the deal “underscores the confidence lenders continue to have in New York real estate and affirms that development in the city remains very much alive.”

Located on the corner of East 36th Street and Madison Avenue, the 25-unit property will encompass 41,000 square feet. Community amenities will include a fitness center, spa with steam room, sauna, and cold-plunge pool. 

Officials at Valley National Bank and Rybak Development did not immediately return requests for comment.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com 

 

