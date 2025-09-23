Finance   ·   Construction Financing

Urban Network Capital Group Lands $30M for Condo-Hotel in Miami’s Brickell

By September 23, 2025 2:30 pm
reprints
A rendering of VISIONS AT BRICKELL STATION.
A rendering of VISIONS AT BRICKELL STATION. RENDERING: Courtesy Urban Network Capital Group

Urban Network Capital Group (UNCG) secured a $30 million construction loan for a condo-hotel in Miami’s Brickell district, property records show.

The financing from Arixa Enhanced Income Fund covers the Visions at Brickell Station development, a 110-unit project at 1120 Southwest Third Avenue, which faces Interstate 95. The Coral Gables-based developer broke ground on the eight-story project in May.

SEE ALSO: Private Real Estate Capital Favors Big Four Asset Classes Over Alternatives: Report

The development is targeting investors, including those participating in the EB-5 program. Condo owners will be allowed to stay in their units for up to 30 days each year, per the South Florida Business Journal. Prices start at $500,000. 

UNCG purchased the 14,250-square-foot site for $2.3 million in 2023, according to property records. That same year, the development secured a $24.5 million loan from Rok Lending

Visions at Brickell Station is the latest project west of the Metrorail line in Brickell to land financing. Just last week, North Development obtained $220 million in financing for a condo-hotel tower a block east of Visions at Brickell Station. In April, PMG secured a $413 million construction loan for a condo and rental development two blocks south of North Development’s project. 

A representative for UNCG did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.

1120 Southwest Third Avenue, Visions at Brickell Station, Arixa Enhanced Income Fund, UNCG, Urban Network Capital Group
Pearlmark's Steven Gordon (top), Arrow Real Estate Advisors's Morris Betesh (bottom), and 1007 Orange Street, Wilmington, Del.
Residential · Finance
Delaware

Buccini Pollin Group Nabs $103M Recap for Delaware Office-to-Resi Conversion

By Andrew Coen
JLL's Greg Brown, and one of the sites in a 21-property, Southern California industrial portfolio owned by Sukut Real Properties.
Industrial · Finance
California

New York Life Lends $130M for SoCal Industrial Portfolio

By Nick Trombola
Harrison Sitomer, chief investment officer at SL Green, and 11 Madison Avenue.
Office · Finance
New York City

SL Green Lands $1.4B CMBS Deal for 11 Madison Avenue

By Andrew Coen