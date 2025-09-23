Urban Network Capital Group (UNCG) secured a $30 million construction loan for a condo-hotel in Miami’s Brickell district, property records show.

The financing from Arixa Enhanced Income Fund covers the Visions at Brickell Station development, a 110-unit project at 1120 Southwest Third Avenue, which faces Interstate 95. The Coral Gables-based developer broke ground on the eight-story project in May.

The development is targeting investors, including those participating in the EB-5 program. Condo owners will be allowed to stay in their units for up to 30 days each year, per the South Florida Business Journal. Prices start at $500,000.

UNCG purchased the 14,250-square-foot site for $2.3 million in 2023, according to property records. That same year, the development secured a $24.5 million loan from Rok Lending.

Visions at Brickell Station is the latest project west of the Metrorail line in Brickell to land financing. Just last week, North Development obtained $220 million in financing for a condo-hotel tower a block east of Visions at Brickell Station. In April, PMG secured a $413 million construction loan for a condo and rental development two blocks south of North Development’s project.

A representative for UNCG did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.