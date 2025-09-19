Tom Brady’s CardVault Store to Open at 244 Lafayette Street in SoHo

Football star Tom Brady’s sports and trading card brand is set to open its first New York City store.

CardVault by Tom Brady, a retail experience offering sports trading cards, collectibles and memorabilia, has signed an eight-year lease for about 3,000 square feet at 244 Lafayette Street in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood, according to landlord broker Ripco Real Estate. Asking rent was $350 per square foot.

It seems like CardVault will replace a pop-up New Era cap store in the building between Spring and Prince streets owned by Jack Terzi’s JTRE Holdings.

The deal represents CardVault’s first New York City location and flagship after opening two other stores in the region this year at 47 Newtown Lane in East Hampton, N.Y., and at the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, N.J., according to its website.

Lantern Real Estate’s Justin Abizadeh and Matthew Seigel brokered the deal for the tenant, while Ripco’s Ben Davis and Richard Skulnik represented the landlord.

“We’re proud to have played a role in bringing CardVault’s flagship store to one of New York’s most iconic retail corridors,” Ripco’s Davis said in a statement to Commercial Observer. “244 Lafayette Street offers the perfect blend of visibility, foot traffic and neighborhood energy to support a standout concept like this, and we’re excited to see CardVault thrive in SoHo.”

Lantern declined to comment, while spokespeople for CardVault and JTRE did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

CardVault, founded in 2020, was renamed to CardVault by Tom Brady in February after Brady invested in and acquired a 50 percent stake in the company.

The brand is expanding rapidly. It opened its first Chicago store near Wrigley Field in July and has other locations in Massachusetts and Connecticut, according to its website.

CardVault by Tom Brady will join several popular retail tenants on its new SoHo block, including cafe Blank Street Coffee, clothing store J. Crew and shoe store Vivaia.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.