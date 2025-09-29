Leases

The Goods Mart Is Moving Into Naftali’s Williamsburg Wharf

By September 29, 2025 9:00 am
Williamsburg Wharf and Naftali Group's Miki Naftali.
The Goods Mart, a grocer and snack shop with another location in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood, is heading to Williamsburg, where it will open its first Brooklyn shop, Commercial Observer has learned. 

The small grocery chain has inked a 600-square-foot lease at Naftali Group’s Williamsburg Wharf, a 3.75-acre, resort-style, waterfront residential building along Kent Avenue

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring The Goods Mart to Brooklyn, opening on the iconic South Williamsburg waterfront,” Rachel Krupa, founder of The Goods Mart, said in the statement. “Williamsburg Wharf has such a unique energy, and it’s the perfect backdrop for our mission — offering a thoughtful curation of better-for-you favorites and emerging brands.”

The asking rent and the length of the lease were not disclosed. The average asking rent for retail space in Williamsburg ranges between $200 and $300 per square foot, according to the most recent Brooklyn retail report from the Real Estate Board of New York

“The Goods Mart is the perfect addition to the incredible mix of retailers we’re curating at Williamsburg Wharf,” Miki Naftali, chairman and CEO of Naftali Group, said in a statement announcing the lease. “This latest announcement highlights the strong momentum we’ve built across the project, especially as the first phase nears completion.”

The names of the brokers on each side of the deal were not disclosed. However, Friend of Chef, an advisory firm supporting hospitality clients, is handling the retail efforts at Williamsburg Wharf, a source close to Williamsburg Wharf previously told Commercial Observer

“We’re thrilled to have brought Naftali Group and Goods Mart together on this deal,” Todd Birnbaum, partner at Friend of Chef, told Commercial Observer. “The Wharf is going to have fun and creatively sourced products at their fingertips at all times thanks to the amazing curation Rachel provides. It’s really exciting for these groups, but most importantly for the residents.”

Recently, Naftali announced that the famous Breads Bakery — known for its chocolate babka — signed a 4,700-square-foot retail lease at Williamsburg Wharf. Additionally, famed chef Eyal Shani is opening a 4,000-square-foot restaurant there. 

