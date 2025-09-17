Leases   ·   Office Leases

Music Publication The Fader Inks 5K-SF Office Lease in Dumbo

By September 17, 2025 4:36 pm
Alyssa Zahler, managing director of commercial leasing, at Two Trees Management, and the ninth floor space at 55 Washington Street, Brooklyn.
Alyssa Zahler, managing director of commercial leasing, at Two Trees Management, and the ninth floor space at 55 Washington Street, Brooklyn.

Music and culture magazine The Fader is moving its headquarters from Manhattan’s Flatiron District to Brooklyn’s trendy Dumbo neighborhood. 

The magazine inked a 5,000-square-foot, three-year lease on the ninth floor of 55 Washington Street in Brooklyn, landlord Two Trees Management announced. The Fader is moving from 71 West 23rd Street, where it did business for the last two decades. 

The move comes from The Fader’s desire to be in a more art-centric location, Two Trees Management said in a statement. Dumbo is already home to several recording and production studios and talent agencies, as well as vinyl boutiques and artist events. 

The asking rent was in the mid-$50s per square foot. 

Hannah Murphy and Payal Doshi from Lantern Real Estate represented the magazine in this lease. Alyssa Zahler and Jarad Winter from Two Trees Management represented the landlord in-house. Lantern Real Estate did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

“We’ve strategically curated a strong community of creative tenants in our Dumbo offices, and the leasing momentum we’re seeing reflects the neighborhood’s unique energy and collaborative spirit,” Zahler said in the statement. “With companies like The Fader planting roots here, Dumbo is solidifying its role as New York City’s premier creative hub.”

Washington Street in Dumbo is arguably best known for its cobblestone streets and the Instagramable view of the Manhattan Bridge. 55 Washington Street is a landmarked, nine-story building with tenants including design studio Snøhetta, learning platform Amplify Education and law firm McMahon, Martine & Gallagher.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached as aschiavo@commercialobserver.com

