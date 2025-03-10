Global Design Studio Snøhetta Inks 25K-SF Lease in Dumbo

Snøhetta, a Norwegian architecture and design firm, is moving its New York City headquarters to 55 Washington Street, having signed a 25,000-square-foot lease at the Two Trees Management-owned Brooklyn building.

It is unclear when the firm will move from its current location at 80 Pine Street in Manhattan’s Financial District to the Dumbo office, where it will operate alongside other design firms that call the Brooklyn neighborhood home, including Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG), Garrison Architects and Post Company.

The length of the lease and the asking rent were not disclosed. However, the average asking rent for office space across Brooklyn was $54.74 per square foot in the fourth quarter of 2024, according to CBRE data.

“Joining the vibrant and creative community of Dumbo is an exciting step for us as we continue to grow the business,” Elaine Molinar, partner and managing director at Snøhetta, said in a statement announcing the relocation. “Our new office space embodies the collaborative approach that defines our work in a location which fosters innovation and connection to explore new ideas alongside so many other talented design firms.”

Snøhetta was represented by Jason Kroeger and Aron Schreier of Cushman & Wakefield (CWK).

“It was a privilege to work with Snøhetta and support their transition to a location that offers a vibrant mix of creative energy, architectural charm and a thriving business community,” Kroeger told Commercial Observer.

Alyssa Zahler Of Two Trees Management represented the firm in-house in the deal.

“We’ve seen a huge uptick in design and architecture firms moving to Dumbo over the last few years, and the area has quickly become New York’s newest and most thriving design district,” Zahler said in the statement. “Snøhetta joins both local and world-renowned firms such as BIG and Henrybuilt. We are excited to continue to nurture this incredible community in Dumbo.”

Other tenants of 55 Washington Street include learning platform Amplify Education, and law firm McMahon, Martine & Gallagher.

