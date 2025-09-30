Grocery Chain SuperFresh Signs 23K-SF Lease in Jamaica, Queens

A supermarket chain with locations across the tri-state area is setting up shop in Jamaica, Queens.

SuperFresh signed a 25-year, 22,500-square-foot lease at BRP Companies’ 166-20 90th Avenue in the new 614-unit housing development known as Ruby Square, according to the landlord. SuperFresh is set to open in the spring of 2026.

BRP Companies did not disclose the asking rent, but the average retail asking rent in Jamaica is $52.23 per square foot, according to real-time data from CoStar.

“As our commitment to the Jamaica community extends far beyond delivering essential housing offerings, we want to ensure that our residents and the surrounding community have access to quality neighborhood amenities,” Meredith Marshall, managing partner of BRP Companies, said in a statement. “Access to fresh food is vital across our communities … providing a needed grocery resource to the region that will support its continued growth over the coming years.”

Hymie Dweck of Ripco Real Estate negotiated on behalf of the tenant while BRP was represented in-house.

Ripco did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Construction on the 12-story, 715,000-square-foot mixed-use development began in 2022 and wrapped in July with Basis Investment Group as a partner.

There could be some additional retail space left in the building, which has a total of 25,000 square feet as well as 5,000 square feet of community space, according to QNS.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.