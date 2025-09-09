Stephen Ross Lands $250M to Refi New Luxe Rental in West Palm

Stephen Ross has landed yet another debt package in West Palm Beach, Fla. This time, it’s for a new, luxury rental property called The Laurel.

An affiliate of Ares Commercial Real Estate assumed a loan, which has $140 million outstanding, and increased it by $110 million, bringing the total debt on the 304,000-square-foot property to $250 million, according to mortgage documents.

Ross’s firm Related Ross completed the 322-unit building last year. The 21-story property, which houses Alo Yoga and Crate & Barrel stores on the ground floor, sits within Ross’s mixed-use CityPlace outdoor mall at 635 Hibiscus Street.

Since stepping down from Related Companies, the Manhattan-based real estate behemoth he founded, and launching Related Ross in 2024, Ross has zeroed in on West Palm Beach, with the mission of turning the city into a leading business hub.

360 Rosemary, Ross’s office building completed during the pandemic, has attracted high-profile finance tenants, including Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan and Elliott Investment Management. This year, the developer completed another office building, One Flagler, which he refinanced with $340 million from merchant bank BDT & MSD Partners in August.

Related Ross is also in negotiation to land about $700 million in construction financing to build two office buildings within CityPlace. In June, the firm obtained a $600 million package to build a luxury 108-unit waterfront condo building designed by RAMSA, the architecture firm founded by Robert A.M. Stern.

Representatives for Related Ross and Ares did not immediately provide comment.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.