Convene CEO Ryan Simonetti and a Convene sign attached to a building.
Office · More
National

Convene Establishes Parent Company to Accommodate Acquisitions

By Mark Hallum
A set of narrow apartment buildings, each a few stories and with fire escapes running down them.
Residential · Columnists
New York City

New York City’s Housing Crisis: Here Are the Policies and Moves For Solving It

By Robert Knakal
An aerial photo of Downtown L.A.
Office · Leases
California

L.A. Office Market Shifts Create More Opportunities for a Certain Investor

By Patrick Sisson