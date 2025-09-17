NEW YORK – September 15, 2025 – WX New York Women Executives in Real Estate (WX) has named Sonia Kaur Bain, Partner in the Real Estate group at Blank Rome LLP, as its 2025 Woman of the Year. Bain, a respected attorney and longtime WX leader, will be honored at the organization’s annual Woman of the Year Gala on Thursday, October 9, 2025, at The Plaza Hotel in New York City.

Sonia has built a nationally recognized practice representing developers, retailers, family offices, hospitality groups, and institutional investors in complex, high-value transactions across the United States. Her career highlights include leading the $1.3 billion acquisition of a portfolio of data centers across 18 jurisdictions, as well as the $600 million purchase of a Class A office tower in Oakland, California. In New York City, her work has included landmark mixed-use developments in Hudson Yards, DUMBO, and Times Square, as well as luxury residential towers and large-scale retail and entertainment destinations.

“Sonia exemplifies the intelligence, generosity, and strength of leadership that WX celebrates with this honor,” said Lauren Cahill, President of WX Inc. “Her legal acumen, her commitment to mentoring women in the industry, and her long-standing leadership within WX have made her an invaluable force in the commercial real estate community.”

For Sonia, the honor represents both a career milestone and a recognition of her community. “This recognition is about more than individual achievement — it’s about the progress we’ve made as women in this industry,” Bain said. “WX has given me a community that has supported and challenged me throughout my career, and I’m proud to be part of an organization that continues to lift up the next generation of leaders.”

A longtime member of WX, Sonia served as President from 2019 to 2022, following earlier roles as Vice President and Board Director. As co-chair of the Mentoring Committee, she played a key role in developing the program that has since become one of the organization’s most impactful initiatives. She also served on the WX Charitable Fund Board, strengthening partnerships with NEW and Project Destined, and led the annual WX Golf & Tennis Outing.

Reflecting on her career, Bain emphasized the importance of mentorship and collaboration. “None of us succeed alone,” she noted. “The most rewarding part of my career has been helping others find their footing and realize their potential in this industry.”

The WX Woman of the Year Gala is one of the real estate industry’s most anticipated annual events, drawing more than 700 attendees to celebrate women’s contributions while raising funds for scholarships that support underrepresented students pursuing careers in real estate.

About WX New York Women Executives in Real Estate

WX New York Women Executives in Real Estate is an exclusive association comprising executive-level women actively involved in New York’s commercial real estate sector. WX’s mission is to foster the advancement of women in commercial real estate, enhance the industry’s perception of women’s roles, and uphold the highest standards of professionalism, ethics, and integrity. Through various initiatives, including educational seminars, leadership breakfasts, mentoring programs, scholarships, and special events, WX offers its members a platform for visibility, knowledge exchange, and celebration of individual achievements while laying the groundwork for the next generation of women leaders in real estate.