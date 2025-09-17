Salesforce has announced a tech-driven expansion of its space at 3 Bryant Park — the building known as Salesforce Tower New York — by adding 71,000 square feet to its existing footprint. The expansion brings the company’s space in the building to over 310,500 square feet, an increase of more than 25 percent.

The impetus for the expansion is to “fuel the growth of Agentforce,” Salesforce’s artificial intelligence labor platform, and to “help prepare Salesforce’s more than 3,000 local employees for the agentic AI era,” the company said in a statement.

The asking rent was unavailable, but the average asking rent for office space in Midtown Manhattan for the second quarter of 2025 was $82.28 per square foot, according to CBRE.

The 41-story building, which also uses the address 1095 Avenue of the Americas, is owned by the global investment group La Caisse and managed by Hines. It sits across the avenue from Bryant Park.

CBRE represented both Salesforce and La Caisse on the lease renewal, which is for 15 years, according to La Caisse.

“3 Bryant Park is a top-performing property that continues to stand out as a flagship destination for global companies,” Karen Horstmann, managing director of real estate for the United States at La Caisse, said in a statement to Commercial Observer. “With a 97 percent occupancy rate and a prestigious tenant roster, this 41-story, 1.2 million-square-foot tower remains a magnet for leading firms seeking long-term stability in a prime location. Salesforce’s renewed and expanded lease is a strong vote of confidence in the quality of this office property.”

The expansion will include the development of a new employee floor “designed for collaboration, innovation and hybrid work, a state-of-the-art training center, and a dedicated space for customer innovation,” Salesforce said.

“We’re in a new era of work with the rise of autonomous AI agents, and our vision for real estate is to create the right spaces and experiences that accelerate growth and empower humans, agents and robots to work alongside one another,” Relina Bulchandani, Salesforce’s executive vice president of real estate and workplace services, said in the announcement. “New York is a critical market for Salesforce, and this expansion will help us unlock new opportunities for the agentic enterprise — driving innovation, engagement and customer success.”

Salesforce has experienced a series of conflicting fortunes over the past few years. Employing 54,000 people worldwide in April 2021, the company rapidly expanded to 73,500 by March 2022, according to previous reporting by Commercial Observer.

But by January 2023, the company announced a 10 percent reduction in its workforce, with company CEO Marc Benioff saying in an email to staff that the company “hired too many people leading into this economic downturn,” according to CO.

Salesforce did not immediately respond to requests for information, and Hines declined to comment.

