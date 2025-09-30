Wholesale Platform RepRally Moves to 8K SF at 137 East 25th Street

Wholesale platform RepRally is moving its offices from Manhattan’s Flatiron District to Kips Bay, Commercial Observer has learned.

RepRally, which connects independent retailers with more than 250 consumer brands across snacks, candy, beverages and general merchandise, has signed a five-year lease for 8,308 square feet at Republic Investment Company’s 137 East 25th Street, according to landlord broker Nomad Group. The asking rent was $50 per square foot.

The deal represents a relocation of RepRally’s New York City headquarters, which were previously located at 22 West 21st Street in the Flatiron District, according to Nomad.

“Working alongside ownership at 137 East 25th Street made the process seamless,” Nomad’s Matthew DeRose, who brokered the deal for the landlord along with Nicholas Hein and Calvin Bruwelheide, said in a statement.

Baruch College houses various offices within the building, including its counseling center, study abroad office and Weissman Center for International Business.

“Republic has invested significantly to reposition the property — transforming it from a traditional Baruch College/New York University back office into a modern tech hub with exposed ceilings, engineered wood floors, and a design tailored to attract high-growth companies,” DeRose added.

Norman Bobrow & Company’s Max Krantz represented the tenant in the deal. Krantz and spokespeople for RepRally and Republic did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

RepRally, which pairs stores with local sales representatives and enables direct shipping from manufacturers, will join several other tenants at Republic’s building between Third and Lexington avenues.

In addition to Baruch College, training center GKHQ and elevator service Slade Elevator are tenants at the property.

