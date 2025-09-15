Nuveen Green Capital (NGC) has once again shown the grass is getting greener for the Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) sector.

NGC closed the largest C-PACE transaction to date with a $290 million loan for Two Roads Development’s planned Pendry Hotel & Residences project in Downtown Tampa, Fla., the lender announced Monday. The clean energy lending arm of Nuveen, which closed the commercial real estate industry’s first rated C-PACE securitization in 2017, broke the previous record for the industry of $255.9 million set by Counterpointe SRE in July 2023.

The $290 million C-PACE loan was paired with a $230 million senior construction loan by Sculptor Capital Management for the 38-story riverfront development slated for completion in 2027 that will include 220 hotel rooms and 200 condominium units. It surpassed NGC’s previous largest loan of $220 million closed in fall 2024 for the recapitalization of San Francisco developer Jay Paul Company’s 19-story office building at 200 Park Avenue in Downtown San Jose, as CO first reported at the time.

“This deal is a representation of C-PACE’s evolution from niche financing tool to a mainstream CRE finance solution for projects such as this one which had significant interest from other debt sources, Chris Lawton, head of originations for NGC, said in a statement. “This record-breaking transaction reinforces our position as industry pioneers that are driving the growth of C-PACE.”

The loan was originated the loan with a NGC team deal consisting of Ryan Doyle, Brendan Moore and Tyler Amano. It marked the first C-PACE transaction in Tampa.

Lawton noted that NGC has originated more than $4 billion since its founding 10 years ago and were roughly 50 percent of the entire C-PACE market in 2024. The Darien, Conn.-based firm recently closed its third C-PACE fund with commitments of $785 million of commitments.

The Tampa C-PACE loan enabled Two Roads to structure the financing with a flexible repayment structure that enabled it to fund the project in multiple tranches. Proceeds from the C-PACE loan will be used to fund measures for energy and water efficiency along with flood panels to protect against erosion risks from high water levels.

