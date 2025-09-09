Leases   ·   Office Leases

Marketing Agency MSQ Partners Inks 38K-SF Lease at 50 West 23rd Street

By September 9, 2025 1:57 pm
reprints
Alyssa Zahler, managing director of commercial leasing at Two Trees Management, and 50 West 23rd Street.
Alyssa Zahler, managing director of commercial leasing at Two Trees Management, and 50 West 23rd Street. PHOTOS: Courtesy Two Trees Management

London-based marketing firm MSQ Partners has leased 38,273 square feet of space across the entire eighth floor and a portion of the seventh floor at the Two Trees Management-owned 50 West 23rd Street in Manhattan’s Flatiron District, the Brooklyn-based real estate developer announced. 

This is a 10-year lease at an asking rent of $70 per square foot. Michael Joseph and Aidan Campbell of Colliers represented MSQ Partners in the lease. Colliers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

SEE ALSO: World’s Largest Fast-Food Chain Opens First U.S. Outlet in NYC

“50 West 23rd Street offered us an incredible and versatile space, in the perfect location for our North American headquarters,” Aaron Lang, president of MSQ North America, said in a statement. 

Additionally, Curex, a digital platform that specializes in allergy relief through virtual visits and other services, has also leased space at 50 West 23rd Street. The company inked a three-year, 3,100-square-foot lease on part of the building’s seventh floor, Two Trees Management announced. The asking rent for this lease was $75 per square foot. 

“50 West 23rd Street sits in the heart of the Flatiron/NoMad corridor with easy access to major subway lines,” Eugene Kakaulin, CEO of Curex, said in the statement. “The property offers upgraded amenities, high-quality common areas, and an exceptional rooftop with skyline views — making it a convenient, energizing hub for NYC teams.”

Darell Handler of Handler Real Estate Organization represented Curex in this lease. Handler did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Two Trees Management was represented in-house by Alyssa Zahler and Jarad Winter on both deals. 

“The building continues to resonate with forward-thinking companies that value its blend of historic character and modern amenities,” Zahler said in the statement. “Reaching full occupancy demonstrates the strong appetite for quality office space in the Flatiron District, particularly from media and technology firms, which comprise a significant portion of this building’s tenant community.”

50 West 23rd Street is a 13-story building featuring a newly renovated lobby and an 11,000-square-foot rooftop garden. Other corporate tenants include media company Buzzfeed, grocery delivery platform Instacart, and the marketing agency BMF.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com

CORRECTION: This story has been updated to reflect the correct square-footage for the MSQ Partners lease. 

50 West 23rd Street, Aaron Lang, Aidan Campbell, Alyssa Zahler, Darell Handler, Eugene Kakaulin, Jarad Winter, Michael Joseph, Colliers, Curex, Handler Real Estate, MSQ Partners, Two Trees Management
Augenbaum Realty's Josh Augenbaum (top), KSR's Jack Khaski (center) and Albert Manopla (bottom), and a Mixue location in Malaysia.
Retail · Leases
New York City

World’s Largest Fast-Food Chain Opens First U.S. Outlet in NYC

By Larry Getlen
Matthew Mandell of GFP Real Estate and 520 Eighth Avenue.
Office · Leases
New York City

Construction Firm Tutor Perini Signs 28K-SF Lease at 520 Eighth Avenue

By Mark Hallum
Max Koeppel, director of leasing at Koeppel Rosen, and 902 Broadway.
Healthcare · Leases
New York City

Medical Practice Network MD2 Takes 5K SF at 902 Broadway

By Isabelle Durso