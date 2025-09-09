London-based marketing firm MSQ Partners has leased 38,273 square feet of space across the entire eighth floor and a portion of the seventh floor at the Two Trees Management-owned 50 West 23rd Street in Manhattan’s Flatiron District, the Brooklyn-based real estate developer announced.

This is a 10-year lease at an asking rent of $70 per square foot. Michael Joseph and Aidan Campbell of Colliers represented MSQ Partners in the lease. Colliers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“50 West 23rd Street offered us an incredible and versatile space, in the perfect location for our North American headquarters,” Aaron Lang, president of MSQ North America, said in a statement.

Additionally, Curex, a digital platform that specializes in allergy relief through virtual visits and other services, has also leased space at 50 West 23rd Street. The company inked a three-year, 3,100-square-foot lease on part of the building’s seventh floor, Two Trees Management announced. The asking rent for this lease was $75 per square foot.

“50 West 23rd Street sits in the heart of the Flatiron/NoMad corridor with easy access to major subway lines,” Eugene Kakaulin, CEO of Curex, said in the statement. “The property offers upgraded amenities, high-quality common areas, and an exceptional rooftop with skyline views — making it a convenient, energizing hub for NYC teams.”

Darell Handler of Handler Real Estate Organization represented Curex in this lease. Handler did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Two Trees Management was represented in-house by Alyssa Zahler and Jarad Winter on both deals.

“The building continues to resonate with forward-thinking companies that value its blend of historic character and modern amenities,” Zahler said in the statement. “Reaching full occupancy demonstrates the strong appetite for quality office space in the Flatiron District, particularly from media and technology firms, which comprise a significant portion of this building’s tenant community.”

50 West 23rd Street is a 13-story building featuring a newly renovated lobby and an 11,000-square-foot rooftop garden. Other corporate tenants include media company Buzzfeed, grocery delivery platform Instacart, and the marketing agency BMF.

