KBS Hires Sondra Wenger to Lead Institutional Capital Markets Arm

Real estate asset manager KBS’s investment platform has hired a longtime capital markets ace to lead its institutional investment strategy, the firm announced Thursday.

The commercial real estate investment firm announced it has hired Sondra Wenger to lead its institutional capital markets team, where she will direct the firm’s fundraising strategy and its co-investments business.

Wenger is a 20-year commercial real estate veteran who most recently spent three years at CBRE Investment Management, where she served as senior managing director and head of real estate.

Marc DeLuca, CEO and U.S. Eastern regional president for KBS, said in a statement that Wegner’s hire “reinforces” the firm’s commitment into building relationships across capital markets sectors, and pointed to her ability to deliver “differentiated deal flow, and customized capital solutions.”

“With over two decades of experience and leading investment teams, Sondra brings unmatched expertise in both debt and equity,” he added.

Wenger has led a multifaceted career. She spent 10 years at CIM Group, a California-based investment firm, and another three years at Equity Office Properties Trust, a Chicago-based real estate investment trust.

She has closed more than $17 billion in CRE transactions and has raised $2.8 billion in investment capital, participated in six fund closings, while also leading $9 billion worth of joint ventures, according to KBS.

“Institutional investors want proven partners who can grow with them,” said Wenger in a statement. “My role at KBS is about building the infrastructure to scale current and new separate accounts and funds simultaneously while always keeping relationships at the center of our approach.”

