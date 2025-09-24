Invesco Real Estate has added another heavy hitter to co-lead its U.S. core real estate strategy, Commercial Observer has learned.

Justin Shanahan is joining the firm from CBRE Investment Management (CBRE IM) and will share the title of co-lead portfolio manager of the strategy with Kim Hourihan. Hourihan, an industry veteran, was hired in July as head of global strategy and now will serve two roles at Invesco.

Hourihan also came from CBRE IM, having spent 17 years there, most recently serving as chief investment officer, CO previously reported.

“With deep market expertise, a commitment to innovation, and a seamlessly integrated global platform, Invesco Real Estate is uniquely positioned to navigate the complexities of today’s dynamic market landscape and deliver long-term value,” Shanahan said in a statement.

Shanahan, who was with CBRE IM for 12 years and achieved the title of deputy fund manager of the firm’s U.S. core fund, specializes in acquisitions with particular experience in self-storage and complex umbrella partnership real estate investment trust (UPREIT) transactions. He also helped launch CBRE IM’s core fund and logistics fund during his tenure at the firm.

Shanahan will report to Hourihan, with Bert Crouch overseeing the team as Invesco Real Estate’s head of North America. Hourihan’s first day was on Aug. 1, while Shanahan will start on Sept. 29, according to Invesco.

“Justin’s proven track record and commitment to delivering exceptional value to clients make him an outstanding addition as we continue to grow our global real estate platform,” Hourihan said in a statement.

In addition to the significant experience Shanahan brings to his new role, he also serves as vice chair of the NFI-ODCE Inclusion Policy Committee, and is a member of the Association of Foreign Investors in Real Estate, Urban Land Institute and National Council of Real Estate Investment Fiduciaries.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.