The Conrad N. Hilton Foundation has traded part of its Southern California headquarters for just half of the price that it paid for it in 2018.

The philanthropic organization, established by Hilton founder Conrad Hilton in the 1940s, sold its roughly 178,000-square-foot property in Westlake Village to a private college-prep school, Oaks Christian School, for $25 million, according to PropertyShark records. That price is 50 percent less than the $50 million that the Hilton Foundation paid for the property just seven years ago.

The property was about 46 percent leased at the start of 2025, according to LinkedIn posts by CBRE executives at the time.

The property was built in 1999 at 1 Dole Drive, which reflects its original owner, food giant Dole. Westlake Village is a small enclave west of Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley. L.A. Times Studios first reported the news.

The foundation still owns a separate, roughly 90,000-square-foot office property in nearby Agoura Hills that it has been slowly expanding since the 2010s.

Oaks Christian School is a private, college-prep boarding and day school. Its Westlake Village campus, adjacent to the office building it purchased from Hilton Foundation, serves about 1,700 students.

Representatives for both parties did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

While the Hilton Foundation reduces its footprint, other nonprofits are growing their presence in Southern California. That includes the Regional Center of Orange County, which signed a 102,631-square-foot lease at Greenlaw Partner’s Tustin Centre in Tustin — nearly 21,000 square feet larger than its previous space. That same month, Amanecer Community Counseling Services inked a roughly 29,000-square-foot new lease at Sharp Capital’s 1200 Wilshire Boulevard in Downtown L.A. The space is about 1,700 square feet bigger than its previous footprint at the building.

