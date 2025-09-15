Finance   ·   Acquisition

Greystone Leads $31M Financing for Indiana Apartments Acquisition

By September 15, 2025 9:52 am
reprints
Greystone's Eric Rosenstock and Tiberon Trails Apartments in Merrillville, Ind.
Greystone's Eric Rosenstock and Tiberon Trails Apartments in Merrillville, Ind. PHOTOS: Courtesy Greystone

Bayshore Properties has landed $31.2 million of acquisition financing to purchase a multifamily asset in northern Indiana, Commercial Observer has learned.

Greystone supplied a $26.2 million five-year, fixed-rate Freddie Mac-backed loan for Bayshore Properties’ $36 million acquisition of Tiberon Trails Apartments in Merrillville, Ind., a suburb about 35 miles southeast of Downtown Chicago.  

SEE ALSO: Rudin’s $425M CMBS Loan on 32 Avenue of the Americas Hits Special Servicing 

Eric Rosenstock, senior managing director at Greystone, originated the debt, which was structured with a 30-year amortization and two years of interest-only payments.

In conjunction with the loan, More Capital, an affiliate of Morgan Properties, provided $4.96 million of preferred equity for the acquisition. Greystone Equity Services arranged the preferred equity portion of the transaction. 

Rosenstock said in a statement the financing will help support Bayshore Properties’ “continued growth in the Midwest.”

Located at 1240 West 52nd Drive, the 374-unit Tiberon Trails consists of a mix of studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments. Community amenities include a fitness center and playground.

 Nick Kozul, principal at Bayshore Properties, said in a statement that the loan helps enable its “acquisition strategy” as it looks to “scale” its “multifamily portfolio across key markets.”

Officials at More Capital did not immediately return a request for comment.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com.

Eric Rosenstock, Nick Kozul, Bayshore Properties, Greystone, Greystone Equity Services, More Capital, Morgan Properties
Cottonwood Group founder by CEO Alexander Shing
Industry · Finance
National

Alex Shing on Cottonwood Group’s $1B Special Situation CRE Fund

By Brian Pascus
Lionheart Strategic Management Managing Director Sebastian Post and a rendering of 1900 K Street NW, Washington, D.C.
Residential · Finance
Washington DC

Stonebridge, Bernstein JV Lands $53M for Big D.C. Office-to-Resi Project

By Nick Trombola
32 Avenue of the Americas.
Office · Finance
New York City

Rudin’s $425M CMBS Loan on 32 Avenue of the Americas Hits Special Servicing 

By Andrew Coen