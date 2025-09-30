Affinius Refis Greenpoint Apartments With $46M Loan

The Jay Group has nabbed a $46 million loan to refinance a newly completed multifamily project in Brooklyn’s Greenpoint section, Commercial Observer has learned.

Affinius Capital provided the loan for the developer’s 70-unit the Dome property in a deal arranged by Galaxy Capital’s Henry Bodek. Proceeds from the deal will be used to lease the properties to stabilization, according to Affinius.

SEE ALSO: CMBS Remains a Draw in Commercial Real Estate Despite Loan Distress

Located at 237 McGuinness Boulevard, at the corner of McGguinness and Greenpoint Avenue, the Dome debuted this year with 21 of the 70 apartments designated as affordable housing. The eight-story building features 6,200 square feet of ground-floor retail space with community amenities that include a fitness center, game room and rooftop lounge.

Affinius also supplied a $36 million loan for The Jay Group to refinance a 2024-built 89-unit Brooklyn multifamily building at 1885 Atlantic Avenue in Stuyvesant Heights.

“The Dome and 1885 Atlantic represent developments that will redefine residential living in Greenpoint and Stuyvesant Heights,” Perry Katz, Affinius senior vice president, said in a statement.

Katz added that Affinius plans to expand its “strategic relationship” with the Jay Group for future multifamily projects in Brooklyn.

Officials at the Jay Group did not immediately return a request for comment.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com.