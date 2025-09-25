Finance   ·   Refinance

Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo Provide $229M Refi for 801 Brickell Office Building

By September 25, 2025 11:50 am
reprints
Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon (top), Wells Fargo CEO Charles Scharf (bottom), and 801 Brickell in Miami.
Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon (top), Wells Fargo CEO Charles Scharf (bottom), and 801 Brickell in Miami. PHOTOS: PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images; Getty Images

Monarch Alternative Capital and Tourmaline Capital Partners refinanced 801 Brickell, one of Miami’s prominent office buildings, with $229 million from Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo, property records show. 

The 28-story tower sits at 801 Brickell Avenue and counts high-profile tenants, including French bank BNP Paribas, payments giant Mastercard and Swiss skin care company Galderma, which inked a 19,000-square-foot lease this year. 

SEE ALSO: Morgan Stanley Refis Medical Office Portfolio With $327M CMBS Loan

On the ground floor, hospitality mogul David Grutman operates the Komodo Asian-fusion restaurant. Ludlow Coffee Supply, an establishment from New York, opened a counter this year, while Cava and PopUp Bagels are also set to open.  

The lenders increased a loan issued in 2023, which had $148.6 million in outstanding debt, by $80.4 million, according to mortgage documents. Monarch Alternative Capital and Tourmaline Capital Partners purchased the 694,863-square-foot building for $250 million in 2023. 

The Brickell office market remains tight, with the vacancy rate at just over 13 percent while boasting some of the highest asking rents in the city at $88.7 a square foot at the close of 2025’s second quarter, according to data from Colliers

Office buildings with good tenancy and notable owners are managing to land refinancings in South Florida. Last month, Stephen Ross’s Related Ross refinanced One Flagler, a new Downtown West Palm Beach office building, with $340 million from BDT & MSD Partners

A spokesperson for Goldman Sachs declined to comment. Representatives for Monarch Alternative Capital and Wells Fargo did not respond to requests for comment, while a spokesperson for Tourmaline Capital Partners could not be reached for comment. 

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com

801 Brickell, 801 Brickell Avenue, Goldman Sachs, Monarch Alternative Capital, Tourmaline Capital Partners, Wells Fargo
Morgan Stanley's Kwasi Benneh and a medical office.
Healthcare · Finance
National

Morgan Stanley Refis Medical Office Portfolio With $327M CMBS Loan

By Andrew Coen
Shoppes at Carlsbad.
Retail · Finance
California

Brookfield Unloads SoCal Retail Space for Under $100 a Foot

By Nick Trombola
David Robbins of Pivotal Manufacturing Partners and inside the Commonwealth Fusion Systems headquarters in Devens, Mass.
Office · Finance
Massachusetts

Goldman Sachs Lends $53M for Acquisition of Energy Firm’s Boston-Area HQ

By Andrew Coen